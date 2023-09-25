AtonRa Partners Sells 2,907 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

AtonRa Partners reduced its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,557. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.57.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

