Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,998,000 after acquiring an additional 101,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 80,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average is $157.70. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

