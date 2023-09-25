AtonRa Partners Has $475,000 Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

AtonRa Partners lessened its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in nCino were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 425.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $42,176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in nCino by 21.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Trading Down 1.5%

nCino stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 309,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,703. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $2,634,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,729,017.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $177,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,754 shares in the company, valued at $34,768,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $2,634,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,729,017.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,684. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

