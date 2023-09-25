Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target at $20.39

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

