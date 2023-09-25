Financial Review: Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) & Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and Orbia Advance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Orbia Advance 1.30% 6.11% 1.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and Orbia Advance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 2 0 0 0 1.00 Orbia Advance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and Orbia Advance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.36 122.83 Orbia Advance $9.65 billion 0.51 $567.00 million N/A N/A

Orbia Advance has higher revenue and earnings than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft pays out 486.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Orbia Advance beats Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, sports and outdoor wear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names. The company also provides biorefinery products comprising acetic acid biobased, furfural biobased, magnesium lignosulphonate biobased, soda ash, sodium sulphate, and xylose. It also engages in the training and personnel development activities. The company was formerly known as Chemiefaser Lenzing AG and changed its name to Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft in 1984. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Lenzing, Austria.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions. It also provides water delivering solutions for drinking water supply, sanitation, and urban water resilience; fluorine and downstream products, comprising fluorspar mine and produces intermediates, refrigerants, and propellants for used in automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications; and general and specialty resins, PVC, and compounds and additives for stabilizers and plasticizers, as well as compounds formulated from polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomer polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

