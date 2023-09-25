Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $103.17

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Autoliv by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALV opened at $95.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $103.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 58.93%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

