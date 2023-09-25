Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $17.33 Average PT from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

