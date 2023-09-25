Critical Analysis: CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) versus Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) and Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CECO Environmental and Kurita Water Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $422.63 million 1.35 $17.42 million N/A N/A Kurita Water Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Kurita Water Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 3.42% 8.41% 3.43% Kurita Water Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CECO Environmental and Kurita Water Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CECO Environmental and Kurita Water Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kurita Water Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

CECO Environmental presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Kurita Water Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of CECO Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Kurita Water Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services. It offers engineered and configured products and solutions, including dampers and diverters, expansion joints, selective catalytic reduction systems, severe-service and industrial cyclones, dust collectors, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, wet and dry scrubbers, separators and coalescers, water treatment packages, metallic and non-metallic pumps, industrial silencers, and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producer companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services. The Water Treatment Facilities segment offers water treatment equipment and facilities; ultrapure water production systems, tool cleaning, plant cleaning, and soil and groundwater contamination remediation services; and swimming pool related equipment services. This segment also provides ultrapure water production systems, wastewater reclamation systems, and wastewater treatment systems and equipment. It also offers soil and groundwater contamination remediation, plant facilities cleaning, and precision tool cleaning services, as well as water treatment equipment for professional use, products for general household's, and swimming pool-related equipment. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

