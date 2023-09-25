Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price at $47.88

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

