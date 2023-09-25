Head-To-Head Comparison: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) vs. ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lumentum and ZTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 2 5 6 0 2.31 ZTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumentum presently has a consensus price target of $54.90, indicating a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than ZTE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum -7.45% 12.44% 4.17% ZTE N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lumentum and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.1% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of ZTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lumentum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lumentum and ZTE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.77 billion 1.75 -$131.60 million ($1.92) -24.17 ZTE N/A N/A N/A $0.76 4.02

ZTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumentum. Lumentum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lumentum beats ZTE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers, such as argon-ion and helium-neon lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, solar cell processing, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ZTE

(Get Free Report)

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, server and storage, and other innovative technologies and product solutions. The Consumer Business segment is involved in the development, production and sale of home information terminal, smart phones, mobile internet terminals, and innovative fusion terminals, as well as provision of related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.