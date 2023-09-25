RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $62.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. RB Global has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $66.99.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that RB Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.39%.

In other RB Global news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $412,150 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $1,557,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $9,193,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in RB Global by 74.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

