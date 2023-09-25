Analyzing Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -1.79% -1.14% -0.50% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.50 billion 1.03 $162.00 million ($0.25) -47.68 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.06 23.04

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Hotel Income Properties REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.0%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out -240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays out 1,245.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 0 4 2 0 2.33 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $17.43, suggesting a potential upside of 46.21%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Hotel Income Properties REIT beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

(Get Free Report)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. AHIP's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.