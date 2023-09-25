Contrasting Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 8.41 $585.21 million $0.28 38.43 Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A $4.31 58.41

Analyst Recommendations

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Coloplast A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sartorius Stedim Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coloplast A/S and Sartorius Stedim Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 1 5 1 0 2.00 Sartorius Stedim Biotech 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Coloplast A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sartorius Stedim Biotech pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Coloplast A/S pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sartorius Stedim Biotech pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Coloplast A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Sartorius Stedim Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, it offers voice and respiratory products, including medical devices for neck stoma under the Provox brand; and products for tracheostoma under the TRACOE brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products. It also provides cell cultivation, fermentation, separation, purification, and fluid management services; batch and intensified chromatography systems for smaller molecules applications, such as oligonucleotides, peptides, and insulin; and recombinant albumin based solutions. In addition, the company offers data analytics software for modeling and optimizing processes of biopharmaceutical development and production. It serves manufacturers of medications, foods, and chemicals, as well as research and development laboratories. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Aubagne, France. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. is a subsidiary of Sartorius AG.

