Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Head to Head Review

Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Pharma and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A BigBear.ai -55.14% -4,639.70% -43.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BigBear.ai $155.01 million 1.43 -$121.67 million ($0.67) -2.12

This table compares Oncology Pharma and BigBear.ai’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oncology Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigBear.ai.

Volatility & Risk

Oncology Pharma has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oncology Pharma and BigBear.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A BigBear.ai 0 0 1 0 3.00

BigBear.ai has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.69%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Summary

BigBear.ai beats Oncology Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company's customers include federal defense and intelligence agencies, manufacturers, third party logistics providers, retailers, healthcare, and life sciences organizations. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

