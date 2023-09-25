Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) vs. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Head-To-Head Survey

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Wix.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million 14.21 $11.48 million ($0.04) -246.25 Wix.com $1.39 billion 3.68 -$424.86 million ($1.10) -81.79

Sportradar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com. Sportradar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wix.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.9% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group -1.49% -1.48% -0.78% Wix.com -4.31% N/A -2.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and Wix.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Wix.com 0 4 13 0 2.76

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.13%. Wix.com has a consensus price target of $113.88, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Wix.com.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Wix.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. and changed its name to Wix.com Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

