Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Head-To-Head Review

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janux Therapeutics $8.61 million 51.40 -$63.06 million ($1.63) -5.89 Syros Pharmaceuticals $14.88 million 5.54 -$94.65 million ($5.53) -0.72

Janux Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Janux Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janux Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Janux Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 195.14%. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 239.20%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Janux Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Janux Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janux Therapeutics -862.89% -21.22% -18.68% Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -108.32% -51.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Janux Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Janux Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Janux Therapeutics beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. The company is also developing a TRACIr costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and Cluster of Differentiation 28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. In addition, its PSMA-TRACTr is designed to target PSMA, a protein expressed in prostate cancer tumors and the vasculature of other tumors; EGFR-TRACTr is designed to target EGFR in various cancer types with multiple approved monoclonal antibodies; and TROP2-TRACTr is designed to target TROP2, a clinically validated anti-tumor target for which there is an approved anti-TROP2 antibody-drug conjugate. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.