Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.
NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
