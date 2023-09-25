Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after buying an additional 563,983 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,893 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,184,030 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,196 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,446 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,115,888 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $61,882,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

