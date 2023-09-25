Brokerages Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Price Target at $68.61

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.87.
Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on XPO from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
NYSE XPO opened at $68.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. XPO has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
