Brokerages Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Price Target at $68.61

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on XPO from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPO Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in XPO by 276.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 250,180 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of XPO by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 54,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $68.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. XPO has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.