Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 988.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 988.50 ($12.24).

TPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.58) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 955 ($11.83) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.53) to GBX 780 ($9.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 830.80 ($10.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,226.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 851.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 881.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 5,735.29%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

