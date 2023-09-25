Contrasting Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) and Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF)

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) and Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Genting Malaysia Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and Genting Malaysia Berhad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 0 2 4 0 2.67 Genting Malaysia Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus price target of $62.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.53%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than Genting Malaysia Berhad.

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Genting Malaysia Berhad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $3.84 billion 1.14 $352.00 million $3.26 12.20 Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A $0.23 2.64

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Genting Malaysia Berhad. Genting Malaysia Berhad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Grand Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Genting Malaysia Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations 9.41% 21.20% 5.54% Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Genting Malaysia Berhad on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans. Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages and operates the clubs and timeshare properties, which offers exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services, as well as engages in the rental of inventory made available due to ownership exchanges through its club programs, and provides ancillary services including food and beverage, retail and spa at timeshare properties. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services. The Properties segment is involved in the development and sale of land and properties, as well as letting of apartment units; and property investment and management activities. It also engages in the operation of casinos; and provision of information technology and consultancy services. In addition, the company provides investment, marketing, private debt securities issuance, training, administrative, show agency, condotel, golf resort, cable car and related support, creative and art, project and construction management, offshore financing, karaoke, payment and collection agency, loyalty programme, garbage collection and disposal, sewerage, investment trading, reinsurance, and resort management services. Further, it offers electricity supply, water, liquefied petroleum gas, and other services at Genting Highlands; operates sportsbooks; owns and operates aircraft; owns sea vessels; researches and develops software; and operates a video lottery facility. The company was formerly known as Resorts World Bhd. Genting Malaysia Berhad was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

