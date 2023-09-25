Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.45. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.44). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $529.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC downgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 29.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercer International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mercer International by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

