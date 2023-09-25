Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Trading Down 1.3 %

MERC opened at $8.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $552.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.44). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $529.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MERC. StockNews.com raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB lowered their price target on Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC downgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MERC

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.