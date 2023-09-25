Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $29.54 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

ITRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.0% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

