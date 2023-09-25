Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Declares $0.26 Final Dividend

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.
Vulcan Steel Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.31.
About Vulcan Steel
