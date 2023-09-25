Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target at $66.73

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,434 shares of company stock worth $6,901,231. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of -118.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

