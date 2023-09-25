Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weibo by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

