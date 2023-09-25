Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.87.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th.
Shares of WB opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
