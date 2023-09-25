Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$50.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.8 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$40.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. The firm has a market cap of C$22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$39.70 and a twelve month high of C$49.62.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0373353 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.