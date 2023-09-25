Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $7.42

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IHRT
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iHeartMedia Stock Performance
iHeartMedia stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($5.79). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 296.03%. The company had revenue of $920.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iHeartMedia
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.