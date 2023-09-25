Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $7.42

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 58,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $201,171.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,274.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

iHeartMedia stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($5.79). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 296.03%. The company had revenue of $920.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

