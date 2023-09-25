FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) vs. LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Critical Comparison

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FIBRA Prologis and LXP Industrial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIBRA Prologis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 8.58 $113.78 million $0.21 44.86

Profitability

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than FIBRA Prologis.

This table compares FIBRA Prologis and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIBRA Prologis N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust 19.50% 2.92% 1.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FIBRA Prologis and LXP Industrial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIBRA Prologis 0 0 1 0 3.00 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats FIBRA Prologis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of June 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

