Arno Therapeutics (ARNI) and The Competition Critical Survey

Arno Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARNI) is one of 370 publicly-traded companies in the "Biotechnology" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Arno Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arno Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arno Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Arno Therapeutics Competitors -10,778.15% -157.62% -21.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arno Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arno Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Arno Therapeutics Competitors 341 1374 3492 29 2.61

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 84.02%. Given Arno Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arno Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Arno Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arno Therapeutics N/A N/A 0.00 Arno Therapeutics Competitors $126.00 million $815,606.06 39.77

Arno Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arno Therapeutics. Arno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Arno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Arno Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Arno Therapeutics



Arno Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer and other life threatening diseases. The company's product development pipeline includes Onapristone, a type 1 anti-progestin hormone blocker that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of breast, endometrial, and others solid tumors in post-menopausal women; and advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer in men. Its product development pipeline also consists of AR-12, an orally available cancer treatment, which has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in Pre-clinical studies for the treatment of various anti-microbial targets. In addition, the company's product development pipeline comprises AR-42, a novel orally available cancer therapy that is in Phase I investigator-initiated clinical study for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company has license agreements with Invivis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; the Regents of the University of Minnesota; and the Ohio State University Innovation Foundation, as well as a co-development agreement with Leica Biosystems Newcastle Ltd. Arno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Flemington, New Jersey.

