Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) vs. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $526.64 million 5.58 $104.37 million $0.42 29.33 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -8.17

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

95.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 18.20% 3.25% 1.89% NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Physicians Realty Trust and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 1 6 3 0 2.20 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.82, indicating a potential upside of 28.39%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $13.92, indicating a potential upside of 204.52%. Given NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.0%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 219.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -155.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of June 30, 2023, owned approximately 96.0% of OP Units.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in 11 offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

