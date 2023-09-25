Contrasting KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -45.28% -31.42% -8.55% Shenandoah Telecommunications -0.25% 0.03% 0.02%

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

35.3% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KORE Group and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.20 -$106.20 million ($1.55) -0.40 Shenandoah Telecommunications $267.37 million 3.83 -$8.38 million ($0.01) -2,037.96

Shenandoah Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group. Shenandoah Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KORE Group and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 0 0 2.00

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 518.69%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats KORE Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand. This segment leases dark fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services to enterprise and wholesale customers under the Glo Fiber Enterprise and Glo Fiber Wholesale brand names. In addition, the company offers voice data, and DSL telephone services. The company's Tower segment operates in cell towers and leases colocation space to the wireless communications providers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

