Contrasting Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) and Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Lumentum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lumentum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lumentum and Redline Communications Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.77 billion 1.75 -$131.60 million ($1.92) -24.17 Redline Communications Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Redline Communications Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumentum.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lumentum and Redline Communications Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 2 5 6 0 2.31 Redline Communications Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumentum presently has a consensus target price of $54.90, indicating a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Lumentum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Redline Communications Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and Redline Communications Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum -7.45% 12.44% 4.17% Redline Communications Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lumentum beats Redline Communications Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers, such as argon-ion and helium-neon lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, solar cell processing, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Redline Communications Group

(Get Free Report)

Redline Communications Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments. The company offers Ellipse, a series of base stations; Edge and Elte wireless terminals; Enterprise, a wireless customer premise equipment; RAS-Elite, a portable auto-acquire outdoor wireless solution; RAS-Extend, a mechanical auto tracking system; RDL-3000 connect series of remote terminals; PoE, an industrial grade power injector; and FlexCore, an EPC software. It also provides FlexTALK, a push-to-talk solution; and ClearView NMS, a network management software, as well as antennas, cables, mounting kits, POE power injectors, and surge protectors. In addition, the company offers RF planning and site survey, 4G and 5G mobile network design and optimization, deployment and resident engineering, wireless network performance audit, and program and project management services. It serves oil and gas, mining, utilities, transportation, government, military, and telecom service provider markets through regional distributors, channel partners, and systems integrators. The company has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Redline Communications Group Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

