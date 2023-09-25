Financial Survey: AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) versus Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AIA Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A Corebridge Financial 9.99% 21.70% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AIA Group and Corebridge Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Corebridge Financial 0 4 9 0 2.69

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corebridge Financial has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.52%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than AIA Group.

0.1% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIA Group and Corebridge Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $19.11 billion 5.01 $282.00 million N/A N/A Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion 0.69 $8.15 billion $3.24 6.00

Corebridge Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIA Group.

Dividends

AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Corebridge Financial pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats AIA Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIA Group

(Get Free Report)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company sells its products through a network of agents and partners in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.