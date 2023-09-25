Financial Analysis: Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) & Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) and Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Dai-ichi Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest -2.49% 38.90% 0.61% Dai-ichi Life N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Dai-ichi Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $30.05 million 3.25 $7.14 million ($0.64) -40.78 Dai-ichi Life N/A N/A N/A $147.35 0.13

Analyst Recommendations

Midwest has higher revenue and earnings than Dai-ichi Life. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dai-ichi Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Midwest and Dai-ichi Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dai-ichi Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.53%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Dai-ichi Life.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Dai-ichi Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Midwest beats Dai-ichi Life on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities. The company was formerly known as The Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited and changed its name to Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

