Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $16.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

