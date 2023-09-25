Analysts Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target at $81.89

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.18.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 971,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NTLA stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $63.12.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
