Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $82.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.
Several analysts have commented on VOYA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,145,000 after buying an additional 1,097,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,529,000 after purchasing an additional 381,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VOYA stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
