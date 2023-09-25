Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $82.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several analysts have commented on VOYA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,145,000 after buying an additional 1,097,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,529,000 after purchasing an additional 381,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.