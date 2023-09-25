Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $545.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $545.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $398.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $373.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.