Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.43.
TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources
Teck Resources Trading Down 0.3 %
TECK opened at $39.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teck Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
