FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.76.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $261.09 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

