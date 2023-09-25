GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get GMS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of GMS

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at $263,991,739.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,991,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,380 shares of company stock worth $13,657,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $62.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. GMS has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $76.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

(Get Free Report

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.