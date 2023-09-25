Critical Contrast: Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND – Get Free Report) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $45.84 million 6.32 -$7.94 million ($1.05) -32.39

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanara MedTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.8% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech -14.39% -21.41% -15.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.48%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

