Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KMT

Insider Activity at Kennametal

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297,345 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Kennametal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.