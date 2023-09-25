Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.63.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 757,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 40,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $147,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 806,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,273.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,956 shares of company stock valued at $413,052 in the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

