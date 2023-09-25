Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

