Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,217,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canada Goose by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,155,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 344,080 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,882,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,234,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

