Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

