Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.09. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 8.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Carvana by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 82,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

