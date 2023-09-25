SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

SMART Global stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $338,430.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,235.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $338,430.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,235.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,566 shares of company stock worth $1,163,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,041,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

